Maryland weather: Flash flood watch in effect as Florence remnants move north

A flash flood watch is in effect throughout the Baltimore region Monday as the remnants of Florence move north.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected this morning, with additional showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, the National Weather Service said. About 1-2 inches of rain are expected.

The flash flood watch begins at 10 a.m. and lasts through late tonight, covering Carroll, Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City. Meteorologists said the steadiest rain could move out of the region in the afternoon, but that downpours will be possible in storms.

Creeks, streams and urban areas are particularly prone to flooding after one of the wettest summers in the Baltimore region, the weather service warned.

There is also a slight chance of isolated tornadoes across western portions of Virginia and Maryland, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Forecasters warn that Hurricane Florence, and its likelihood of lingering along the coast, raises the risk of surging ocean water and torrential rain.

Florence’s remnants are expected to drop the heaviest rain Monday across southwestern Virginia, eastern West Virginia, Western Maryland and across Pennsylvania, with more than 2 inches possible in some areas. On Tuesday, the system could drop as much as 4 inches across parts of New England, meteorologists said.

More rain is expected Tuesday in Maryland, as well, as the cold front associated with the remnants of Florence moves in, forecasters said.

The tropical depression has brought devastating flooding to the Carolinas, leaving at least 17 people confirmed dead.

More than a foot of rain fell across a swath of southeastern North Carolina, with as much as 33.9 inches near Swansboro, N.C., the weather service said.