Maryland weather: Baltimore could feel as hot as 101 degrees on Monday

Baltimore could feel like 101 degrees on Monday.

The Maryland Department of the Environment on Monday issued a code orange air quality alert for the Baltimore metro area, warning that the air in the city may be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and people with asthma, heart disease or lung diseases.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to top out at 94 degrees, just shy of the daily record high of 97, most recently set on June 18, 1957.

But the National Weather Service is warning that it could feel hotter than 100 degrees, with a heat index value of up to 101 on Monday afternoon and early evening.

The sweltering temperatures are expected to drop slowly throughout the week, down to a high of 89 on Tuesday, when showers and thunderstorms are also possible. The high is expected to be 85 on Wednesday, 84 on Thursday and 82 on Friday.

The weather service cautioned workers on job sites to take breaks in shady areas and stay hydrated. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, and everyone should limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated, they warned.

