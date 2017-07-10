Heat index could reach 100 in Baltimore Tuesday

The heat index in Baltimore will creep toward 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon, and could be coupled with showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the week doesn’t look like it will bring much relief: Wednesday’s high is 95 degrees, with a heat index forecasted to reach 102.

Storms are likely to continue into Thursday, when the temperature is forecasted to remain in the high 90s.

Friday should usher in a slightly cooler weekend, along with some more rain. The forecast predicts temperatures will hover in the high 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

These temperatures are no comparison for the hottest day on record in the state — 81 years ago Monday, it was 109 degrees in Maryland. The record temp occurred on July 10, 1936.

