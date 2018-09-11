Maryland weather: Coastal flooding advisory in effect for Baltimore area Tuesday

The National Weather Service warned hazardous weather, including coastal flooding and dense fog, was possible Tuesday.

The weather service issued a coastal flood advisory Tuesday morning for the shoreline in Baltimore and Southern Baltimore County, where flooding was expected along Thames Street in Fells Point, at the Inner Harbor promenade and near Bowley’s Quarters. Those areas are most at risk during high tides, and the advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A dense fog advisory was also in effect Tuesday morning until 10 a.m. The weather service warned visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter-mile in the Baltimore-Washington., D.C., region.

High temperatures Tuesday were expected to reach the low 80s in Baltimore, and showers and thunderstorms were possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet weather comes ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas on Thursday and dump more rain on the already saturated Mid-Atlantic. On Tuesday, the hurricane was still a category 4 storm with a width of nearly 500 miles and top wind speeds of 140 mph.

The storm has prompted evacuations in South Carolina and Virginia. And Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland on Monday to allow the state to prepare for potentially “historic, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

