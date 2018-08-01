Maryland weather: Chance of severe storms Wednesday in Baltimore area, more rain throughout week

Severe storms could sweep through Maryland on Wednesday, potentially bringing damaging winds and more flash flooding across the Baltimore area.

Storms are expected to form this afternoon in the northwest part of the state, and they could progress east toward Baltimore in the late afternoon or evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi said.

Wednesday’s storms were expected to be the worst of the week, Pallozzi said. Although there’s a chance of showers and storms through the end of the week, the threat of severe weather diminishes after Wednesday.

But more rain could continue to stress the already saturated region, and isolated thunderstorms could lead to flash floods.

“It’s not the most welcome thing given all the rain we’ve had,” Pallozzi said.

Baltimore experienced record-breaking rainfall in July, which ended with 16.72 inches. The month’s precipitation was less than 2 inches short of the record for Baltimore’s wettest month ever, August 1955.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan