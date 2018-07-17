Maryland weather: Thunderstorms likely Tuesday in Baltimore area

Hazardous weather is possible Tuesday as thunderstorms are likely to pass through the Baltimore-Washington area, the National Weather Service warned.

With a 70 percent chance of precipitation, the Baltimore area could see showers and thunderstorms, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

Rain is expected to start after 11 a.m., and between a quarter-inch and half-inch is possible.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be around 89 degrees, according to the weather service, and tonight’s lows will hover around 70 degrees.

The chance of storms will diminish Tuesday night.

Better weather is expected in Baltimore the rest of the week, and high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2018.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan