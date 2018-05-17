Maryland weather: Frederick declares state of emergency as flooding, rain continues

The city of Frederick declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after storms brought intense flooding to the area, damaging roads, stranding trains and flooding local businesses.

Severe thunderstorms Tuesday night caused intense flooding in Frederick County, where the National Weather Service estimated rain fell at 4.3 inches per hour and precipitation totaled up to 6.5 inches in some areas. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor issued an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of emergency to allow the city access to state and federal funding to assist with recovery.

Rain has been intermittently falling across Maryland since Sunday, and it’s expected to continue through the weekend. A flood watch is in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday night for most of Maryland, with an additional rainfall of 3 inches to 5 inches expected and flash floods possible.

Floods in Frederick County stranded a MARC train on Tuesday night with 85 passengers on board and resulted in about 60 water rescues.

“While Tuesday’s rain was relatively short in duration and very intense, its effects are still being felt by many of our residents and businesses, and will be for some time,” O’Connor wrote in the executive order. “It is also acknowledged that severe weather and flooding scenarios remain possibilities through the remainder of the week, as the ground is saturated.”

MARC train service from West Virginia and Brunswick stations were suspended Thursday due to damage on the rail lines caused by weather, the Maryland Transit Administration said. Tickets from those stations would be honored at the Point of Rocks and Monocacy stations.

The city of Frederick also issued a release Wednesday night alerting residents that the city's wastewater treatment plant was at risk of overflowing. The release asked residents to curtail nonessential water use to avoid potential backups and preserve the ability to safely treat wastewater.

The city also advised staying clear of Carroll Creek near its confluence with the Monocacy River because of potential sewer overflows. The Monocacy was expected to reach flood stage, 15 feet, by Thursday afternoon and crest near 17.7 feet by Saturday afternoon.

“The river is then forecast to begin to fall, but is expected to remain above flood stage until further notice,” weather service forecasters said.

Frederick’s state of emergency will stay in effect until it is lifted by executive order.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

