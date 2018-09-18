News Weather

Two rescued after car became stranded in high water in Howard County

Christina Tkacik
Two people were rescued after their car became stranded in high water Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Howard County Fire Department.

Fire officials received the call around 4:30 p.m. They responded to the scene at Furnace Avenue and Race Road in Elkridge.

No injuries were reported, but the car was left until floodwaters could recede.

“Anytime there’s a flooded roadway, we advise people not to attempt it,” said Denise Weist, a spokeswoman for the fire department. “It can be very deceiving.”

Heavy rains overnight dumped more than 3 inches of rain in some areas, prompting flash flood warnings.

