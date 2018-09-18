Two rescued after car became stranded in high water in Howard County

Two people were rescued after their car became stranded in high water Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Howard County Fire Department.

Fire officials received the call around 4:30 p.m. They responded to the scene at Furnace Avenue and Race Road in Elkridge.

No injuries were reported, but the car was left until floodwaters could recede.

“Anytime there’s a flooded roadway, we advise people not to attempt it,” said Denise Weist, a spokeswoman for the fire department. “It can be very deceiving.”

Heavy rains overnight dumped more than 3 inches of rain in some areas, prompting flash flood warnings.

