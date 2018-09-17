University of Maryland tells students to shelter from tornado, when no official warning was issued

The University of Maryland warned students and staff on the College Park campus Monday evening: A Tornado Warning has been issued for the UMD campus ... Seek shelter immediately, avoid windows."

But there was no indication of a tornado as downpours associated with the remnants of Hurricane Florence moved through Prince George’s County, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have nothing to do with it,” said Jim Lee, meteorologist in charge of the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. “We have not issued a tornado warning.”

A spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Police Department, which sent out the alert at 5:36 p.m., said officials were warned about a possible tornado by meteorologists at AccuWeather.com. About 30 minutes later, they told the campus community the warning was canceled.

“The rotation has shifted to the north,” they said.

AccuWeather employs its own meteorologists but is not responsible for official severe weather watches or warnings itself; that is the purview of the weather service.

“We get our information from AccuWeather,” Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said. “We talk to meteorologists from AccuWeather and they let us know what’s going on.”

A spokeswoman for AccuWeather said she was looking into details of the incident.

Tornado warnings are often issued based on radar images, made apparent by a hook shape that can appear in areas where funnel clouds develop.

The weather service has issued a tornado watch is until 10 p.m. in areas south of Baltimore, including Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties and all of Southern Maryland.

