Maryland continues to face 'gusty winds,' with thousands still without power as cleanup work begins

Strong gusty winds are expected to continue Saturday, causing more power outages and creating potentially dangerous conditions with loosened trees, branches and other debris, the National Weather Service warned.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected through the early afternoon, causing continued damage after strong winds tore roofs off buildings, dropped trees onto cars and homes, and left thousands without power Friday.

More than 240,000 remain without power across the state Saturday morning, and state officials warn that additional outages are possible. The ongoing windy conditions will also delay efforts to restore power.

BGE said more then 150,000 customers throughout the Baltimore area were still without power Saturday morning, after crews had restored service to more than 200,000.

The most outages Saturday morning were reported in Baltimore County, where 44,000 customers were without power. Harford County still had 28,000 outages, followed by 24,000 in Anne Arundel, 22,000 in Baltimore city, 15,000 in Howard and nearly 4,000 in Carroll.

The continued winds Saturday also forced Amtrak to suspend service between Washington, D.C., and New York City because of power outages Saturday morning.

Winds are expected to subside Sunday, with gusts not expected to top 30 mph.

BGE customers with outages and downed wires are encouraged to call 877-778-2222.

