Western Maryland sees first snowfall of the season. How much fell?

The first snow of the season touched down in the state on Sunday morning, leaving a dusting across Wisp Resort and other parts of Garrett County in far Western Maryland.

There was less than an inch of snow in parts of the county, though high mountain ridges in the area saw between 2 and 4 inches, said Shannon Hefferan, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s office in Pittsburgh, which covers Garrett.

Temperatures in the area had dropped below freezing overnight, and remained there in the county into the morning hours, when the snow fell.

Dan Hoffman, a meteorologist in the NWS office that watches the rest of Maryland, said a fraction of an inch fell in Frostburg, where temperatures were significantly warmer.

“To my recollection, this is a touch late for first snow up that way, but of course it varies from year to year,” Hoffman said.

Hefferan said the snow in Garrett County and in neighboring Preston and Tucker counties in West Virginia was the result of a blustery cold front that collected moisture off of Lake Erie before sweeping down into Western Maryland.

“Mainly all the ridges got all the snowfall,” she said.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance discusses the enormous amount of rain the Baltimore region has experienced this year. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance discusses the enormous amount of rain the Baltimore region has experienced this year. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Bob Turk has a look at your overnight Monday forecast. (WJZ video) Bob Turk has a look at your overnight Monday forecast. (WJZ video)

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun