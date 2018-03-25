Snow squalls cover much of Baltimore region

Brief, heavy snowstorms known as snow squalls are causing risky driving conditions in parts of the Baltimore region, according to the National Weather Service.

At 12:46 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said in a statement, snow showers were located from York County in Pennsylvania to Riviera Beach in Anne Arundel County, moving southwest. Anne Arundel, Harford and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City, were affected.

An intense snow squall covered Interstate 95 near Abingdon and Belcamp, the weather service said on Twitter.

“Visibility is very low. Use EXTREME caution traveling in these areas!,” the tweet said.

The weather service urges drivers to use caution, with visibility of less than 1 mile in some places and paved surfaces wet with snow. Interstates 95, 695, 83 and 795 were expected to be impacted by the snow showers.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker