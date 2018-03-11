Baltimore weather: Light snow possible Monday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a dusting of snow in the Baltimore area Monday.

A chance of snow is possible before 2 p.m., according to NWS, though no “significant winter storm” is expected. Rain and snow is likely through the afternoon as well, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Residents should expect less than a half inch of snow accumulation, according to NWS.

The rain and light snow could continue into the night Monday, though new snow accumulation should stay at less than an inch.

The high Monday is about 40 degrees, with the low Monday night about 30.