Light snow dusts Baltimore region

A dusting of snow coated Baltimore and much of Central Maryland early Saturday morning.

Most of the area had less than an inch of snow, including BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, where half an inch of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Washington area, Dulles International Airport had 0.4 inches of snow and Reagan National Airport had 0.2 inches.

The snow came as Maryland remains stuck in a pattern of cold weather. Saturday’s high temperatures are expected to be right around the freezing mark, said Steve Zubrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Washington-Baltimore forecast office.

“Today’s temperatures will be downright balmy compared to tomorrow,” he said. “It will only be highs in the low 20s tomorrow.”

That means New Year’s Eve revelers and Ravens fans heading to Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals should dress warmly.

When the new year rings in at midnight, the high temperatures in the Baltimore area should be only in the mid-teens and the wind will make it feel like it’s between zero and five degrees, Zubrick said.

“It’s going to be pretty raw out,” he said.

