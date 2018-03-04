As Maryland cleans up after wind storm, BGE says most people's power will be restored today

Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. has restored power to most households in the Baltimore area, with about 65,000 still remaining in the dark Sunday morning after a wind storm sent trees toppling into utility lines Friday and Saturday.

The utility company said it expects most people to have power by the end of the day, with the exception of some more heavily damaged areas. Repairs in those areas could run into the middle of the week.

The most outages were in Baltimore County, where more than 24,200 people still did not have power. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, outages totaled 11,944 in Harford County, 8,178 in Howard County, 8,206 in Baltimore city, 7,810 in Anne Arundel County and 1,636 in Carroll County.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power, and BGE has brought in workers from ComEd, its sister utility in Illinois, to help. Workers from other utility companies are also expected to arrive today.

The National Weather Service warned that the strong, gusty winds Friday and Saturday created dangerous conditions, including loosened trees, branches and other debris. A 77-year-old Baltimore County woman was struck and killed Friday by a falling tree, but no other deaths were reported.

The Baltimore Office of Emergency Management is advising people to stay inside as the cleanup of debris and trees continues.

Wind warnings were reinstated on all state bridges Sunday morning, according to the Maryland Transit Authority, meaning drivers of house trailers, box trailers, motorcycles and vehicles with roof-mount racks containing cargo are urged to use caution when crossing.

The storm left 400,000 people without power, according to BGE.

BGE encouraged customers with outages and downed wires to call 877-778-2222.

