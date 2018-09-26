Dark times ahead: Starting today, it'll be dark for more than half of every day in Baltimore region until March

Wednesday marks a depressing milestone in Baltimore's diurnal rhythms: The sun begins spending more time below the horizon than above it.

More than 12 hours passed between sunset Tuesday night and sunrise Wednesday morning for the first time since March. That will continue until March 2019 — and, of course, the night will get much longer before it shortens again.

Sunsets began arriving before 7 p.m. this week, and the sun soon won’t rise until after 7 a.m.

This time of year, the Baltimore region loses more than 2 ½ minutes of light every day. Those changes are most drastic around the equinox, which came Saturday, and slow down around the solstice.

The minutes of darkness add up quickly. There is just shy of 12 hours of daylight now, but by the winter solstice at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 21, there will be 9 hours, 24 minutes of it.

The next time the sun will shine more than half the day comes March 17, 2019.

