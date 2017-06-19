Monday forecast calls for severe storms in Baltimore

Thunderstorms are forecast for Monday afternoon in Baltimore, with the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by the afternoon, with sun and clouds turning to severe afternoon storms. Humidity will remain high.

The rain and thunderstorms may last into the evening, before clearing later, the forecast says.

Storms will start in the early afternoon in Western Maryland, creeping into western and northern Carroll and Howard counties by late afternoon. The Baltimore metro area will see storms between 4 p.m. and midnight, with the cells intensifying as they move east.

Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, the weather service said, but severe winds will provide the main threat to the region. A flood watch is in effect for the entire Baltimore metro region from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, extending along the I-95 corridor to Washington and Philadelphia.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2017.

The storms will cap a weekend of high humidity and maintained warmth. A new “record warm” low was set at Washington Dulles Airport on Sunday. The low of 73 degrees snapped the previous record of 71 degrees set in 2014.

Looking ahead, storms may resurface on the weekend. But Tuesday through Thursday present mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from the high 60s at night to the high 80s in the afternoons.

