Historic tree falls in Kent Island tornado

Some of the best memories of Stephanie LaFollette’s childhood took place under a towering Southern red oak tree in her family’s front yard.

During hot Stevensville summers, the neighborhood kids would stand under it’s 102-foot canopy for shade. In the spring, they’d marvel as it bloomed. And in the fall, it shed enough leaves to create what was like “a swimming pool full of leaves.”

“You could practically bounce off of the leaf piles,” said LaFollette, now 52. “We would drag a picnic table from the backyard to the front yard, and dive into the pile of leaves like we were diving into a pool.”

In the early hours of Monday, a tornado with winds of up to 135 miles per hour ravaged Kent Island, which sits in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay. The cyclone formed in the middle of the bay, meteorologists said, at about 1:30 a.m. The twister came ashore in the Bay City community of Kent Island and moved northeast toward Stevensville. It lifted off the ground four minutes and two miles later.

In those four minutes, it ripped roofs off homes, knocked down metal poles and left thousands without power. And it brought down the Southern red oak that’s served as a Kent Island “landmark” for generations, LaFollette said.

A tornado caused extensive damage on Kent Island overnight Sunday, July 23, 2017.

LaFollette said her family is grateful the gigantic tree fell toward Romancoke Road instead of into the house where her 75-year-old mother still lives.

“Its a bittersweet thing,” she said. “Nothing lasts forever, as they say.”

The 66-foot-tall tree was registered with Maryland’s Big Tree Program, and listed as the largest of its kind in Queen Anne’s County. LaFollette said her mother always got a kick out of that designation.

John Bennett, of the Big Tree Program, said he last measured the tree in June. The oak was starting to show its age, he said, but that “doesn’t mean it was ready to go.”

Bennett said he doesn’t know how old the tree was — it’s hollow, making a ring count impossible.

LaFollette said she thinks it must be between 350 and 375 years old. Other tree experts in the area estimate it to be at least 200 years old.

Robert Bullen, owner of the Kent Island Tree Service, said he grew up on the island. Bullen said his grandfather would tell stories about the tree, and his grandparents before him.

“They all remember it,” he said, “and it was big then.”

Bullen said it’s sad to see the tree go, but he knows the devastation could’ve been worse. The only injury reported to county officials from the tornado was a “puncture wound,” a spokesman said. The man was treated at University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown and released, a hospital spokesman said.

As the community worked to clean up the area on Monday, LaFollette said neighbors kept stopping by to say how sorry they were about the tree. LaFollette said her parents bought the lot 44 years ago, and the Southern red oak was a big reason why.

Jay Johns, an arborist representative with Bartlett Tree Experts, said the loss of this tree — and the hundreds of others knocked down in the storm — will change the area.

“Everybody knew that tree,” said Johns, who has lived on Kent Island for 35 years. “Without that tree and all the other large, mature trees, the landscape of Bay City will be changed for a very long time.”

