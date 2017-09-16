Jose likely to have 'minimal impact' in Baltimore, slightly larger effect in Ocean City on Tuesday

The effects of Hurricane Jose will barely register in Baltimore as it tracks north and diminishes into a tropical storm in the Atlantic this coming week, while Ocean City could feel the storm a bit more, according to the National Weather Service.

Baltimore could see some showers late Monday into Tuesday, when the storm will be closest to the state, as well as wind gusts up to 20 mph and some minor coastal flooding around the bay shore from the heavier winds out to sea, which is not unusual for this time of year, said Ray Martin, a NWS meteorologist.

“It’s going to be really minimal impact,” Martin said Saturday night. “Nothing unusual.”

In Ocean City, the weather service is expecting the storm to have “a bit more of an effect,” Martin said.

The resort could experience “low-end tropical storm-force winds,” beach erosion, minimal tidal flooding and up to an inch of rain, mostly on Tuesday, Martin said.

Regardless of how far off the coast the storm tracks, Ocean City will also experience a strong current, he said.

“No matter where it goes, you’re going to continue to have a rip current threat along the beaches, including Ocean City, over the next couple of days,” he said. “The winds, they create waves under the storm, and they kind of spread outward.”

Jose remained a hurricane Saturday, but was expected to weaken.

It was far from land but generating powerful swells that the U.S. National Hurricane Center said were affecting coastal areas in Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the U.S. southeast.

It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It was located about 485 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., and was heading north at 6 mph.

