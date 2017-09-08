Hurricane Irma now a Category 4 storm, with 155 mph winds; South Florida under hurricane warning

Still a monster storm, but having weakened just slightly overnight, Hurricane Irma was moving through the southeastern Bahamas early Friday “as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said.
Because of the storm, a hurricane warning for South Florida went into effect with the hurricane center’s 11 p.m. Thursday weather advisory.
Hurricane Irma increased the odds it will make landfall on the southern part of the Florida peninsula Sunday as a “dangerous major hurricane,” although it remains unclear where the main blow will fall, the National Hurricane Center said.
At 5 a.m. Friday, Irma’s maximum sustained winds were 155 mph, down 10 mph during the last several hours and just 2 mph below Category 5 status. Irma is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next three days. A major hurricane is one of at least Category 3 strength, which means winds of at least 111 mph, capable of causing “devastating damage,” according to the hurricane center.
“Irma is expected to remain at least a Category 4 hurricane until landfall in Friday,” forecaster Jack Beven wrote in the Friday morning advisory.
The early Friday position put Hurricane Irma about 55 miles northwest of the southernmost island in the Bahamas --- Great Inagua Island --- or about 495 miles southeast of Miami. Irma was moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph.
The forecast track shifted slightly to the west in the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. Thursday advisory and held that course in the 8 p.m. advisory. Although South Florida is no longer at dead center, it is just east of the center. The reach of hurricane-force winds grew to a width of 140 miles, reducing the chance that areas in the hurricane’s path could escape with a glancing blow from tropical-force winds.
“It has become more likely that Irma will make landfall in southern Florida as a dangerous major hurricane, and bring life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts to much of the state,” the hurricane center said.
South Florida residents should take shelter by Friday night and stay there, with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma expected to arrive Saturday morning, bringing hazardous winds and the risk of tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.
Arriving at the front of the storm will be tropical-force winds, with speeds of 39 mph or more and much higher gusts, capable of causing damage and injuries.
“It becomes very, very dangerous to be outside,” said Kevin Sharfenberg, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Miami. “People should be sheltered at that point. A lot of emergency services stop operating for the safety of their crews when we get to these winds.”
“As we get into Saturday, those outer bands will start to rotate over South Florida, and that’s a favorable situation for some tornado activity.”
A hurricane watch was issued for South Florida late Thursday morning, as the state faced its gravest hurricane threat in a generation. The watch was upgraded to a warning at 11 p.m. Thursday.
Evacuations in coastal areas, places prone to flooding and mobile homes were ordered in several counties, but at least one shelter was full.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for South Florida to experience wind speeds greater than 110 mph, with wind speeds higher to the south and lower inland. But the weather service said the entire southern part of Florida at risk and that no one should consider one area safer than another.
“The threat is pretty equal right now across all of South Florida, west coast, central and east coast and into the Keys,” Sharfenberg said. “We don’t want to try to slice the baloney too thin here and say it’s more this side of the state or that side of the state. This is a large and very dangerous hurricane and should be treated as such.”
A storm surge of up to nine feet is possible along the southern Florida coast. Although this storm surge threat doesn’t approach the monstrous surges of up to 20 feet feared in some Caribbean islands, it could still cause substantial flooding and damage.
“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the hurricane center said.
The rain threat appears worst on the southeast coast, with eight to 12 inches of rain possible, and up to 20 inches in isolated areas, according to the weather service. Although this isn’t on the scale of what Harvey brought to Texas, it’s enough to cause serious flooding.
Thousands of South Florida residents are fleeing north, generating heavy traffic on Interstate 95 and Florida’s Turnpike. At one Turnpike service plaza Thursday morning, the line of cars was reported to be a mile long. Abandoned cars were reported on road sides, interfering with the ability of emergency vehicles to reach accidents. The Florida Highway Patrol said abandoned or disabled vehicles will be towed.
The weather service said South Florida could face “structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”
Gov. Rick Scott called up an additional 3,000 members of the Florida National Guard on Thursday, making the announcement immediately after the watches were posted.
“We are expecting our state to have major impacts from Hurricane Irma and we are taking aggressive actions to make sure Florida is prepared,” he said. “Today we will have more than 4,000 total Florida National Guard members activated, with all remaining members ready to report for duty first thing tomorrow to assist with preparation efforts.”
A hurricane watch, which is typically issued 48 hours before the storm hits, means hurricane conditions are considered possible within that time frame. If they are considered likely, the condition is upgraded to a hurricane warning. Also issued for the same region was a storm surge watch, which means “there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours,” according to the hurricane center.
“The risk is there for everybody in the Florida peninsula and the Florida Keys for major hurricane impact beginning late in the day on Saturday when we expect tropical storm force winds to first arrive,” acting hurricane center director Dr. Michael Brennan told WSVN-Ch. 7.
The storm, which currently exceeds Hurricane Katrina or Hurricane Andrew in strength, is forecast to weaken over the next two days. But it would be a still-formidable Category 4 storm, with winds of 145 mph or more, as it approaches South Florida.
The timing of the hurricane’s possible arrival is also uncertain. Tropical storm conditions, which means winds of 39 to 73 mph, are possible in South Florida starting late Friday or Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. If the hurricane comes close enough to deliver-hurricane-force winds, they could arrive Saturday or Sunday.
Although the evacuation is mandatory, there will be no enforcement.
“We’re not going to knock on doors,” Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said. “We’re not arresting people and we’re not pulling people out of their homes. We’re asking you to leave so you don’t become a victim.”
Although South Florida lies within the center of the forecast cone, the hurricane center stressed that the forecast of the storm’s likely path has become less clear at the three-day mark, when it could be near South Florida, due to a lack of certainty about the an upper-level trough over the southeastern United States. The storm is currently being held on a western course by a zone of high pressure to the north. But this high-pressure zone is expected to be eroded in next few days, as the low-pressure trough moves in, allowing the hurricane to hook to the north.
Storm surge, the temporary rise in sea-level caused by a hurricane’s winds, has historically been the biggest killer, as ocean water floods neighborhoods and waves tower higher on top of the elevated sea level.
Irma has been forecast to bring storm surges of seven to 11 feet to the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, although the National Hurricane Center has issued no storm surge forecast yet for South Florida.
As the hurricane’s predicted course came closer to South Florida, various graphics have appeared on TV and the Internet showing a confusing and often frightening mix of possibilities for the storm’s path.
The tangle of paths known as the spaghetti models represent computer simulations constructed by various government agencies, using various assumptions about weather conditions over the next few days. A bunch of strands of this meteorological spaghetti typically represent a single model’s simulations, using different assumptions.
The National Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty, the widening graphic that shows the range of possibilities up to five days out, represents the agency’s best judgment, using the spaghetti models and the agency’s own analysis. Forecasters universally urge residents to focus on the cone, not any single strand that shows a particular path, since the margin of error widens substantially with time.
The average forecast error at four days out is 175 miles, and at five days out it’s 225 miles.
The storm, which carried enough power to register on devices that record earthquakes, made landfall on the islands of the northeastern Caribbean early Wednesday morning, pounding Barbuda, Antigua and other islands with heavy rain and some of the strongest winds ever recorded in an Atlantic hurricane.
Although the islands of the Caribbean, particularly the large ones, have acted as a natural shelter for South Florida, weakening many storms before they reach the state, this may not take place as much with Irma, the hurricane center said. Irma may experience only limited interaction with the islands, retaining Category 4 or 5 status as it enters extremely favorable conditions for a hurricane, with low wind-shear – the high-level cross winds that can disrupt a hurricane’s circulation – moist air and warm water, providing lots of energy for the storm.
The storm could produce eight to 10 inches of rain this weekend, generating local flooding but nothing on the scale of the catastrophic floods experienced by Houston, according to the South Florida Water Management District, which handles flood control from Orlando to the Keys.
President Donald Trump declared an emergency for Florida, freeing up federal funding to help the state defend itself against the huge storm. Among possible emergency measures would be shoring up beach dunes, building emergency berms and planning for potential evacuations, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The storm’s strength places it in the top tier of Atlantic hurricanes, with wind speeds that exceed Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Andrew at their maximum power, according to Phil Klotzbach, research scientist for Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project. The strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, Hurricane Allen in 1980, had winds of 190 mph.
Sun-Sentinel staff writers David Fleshler, Brett Clarkson, Anthony Man and Skyler Swisher and the Associated Press contributed to this report.