Hurricane Irma now a Category 4 storm, with 155 mph winds; South Florida under hurricane warning

Still a monster storm, but having weakened just slightly overnight, Hurricane Irma was moving through the southeastern Bahamas early Friday “as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Because of the storm, a hurricane warning for South Florida went into effect with the hurricane center’s 11 p.m. Thursday weather advisory.

Hurricane Irma increased the odds it will make landfall on the southern part of the Florida peninsula Sunday as a “dangerous major hurricane,” although it remains unclear where the main blow will fall, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Irma’s maximum sustained winds were 155 mph, down 10 mph during the last several hours and just 2 mph below Category 5 status. Irma is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next three days. A major hurricane is one of at least Category 3 strength, which means winds of at least 111 mph, capable of causing “devastating damage,” according to the hurricane center.

“Irma is expected to remain at least a Category 4 hurricane until landfall in Friday,” forecaster Jack Beven wrote in the Friday morning advisory.

The early Friday position put Hurricane Irma about 55 miles northwest of the southernmost island in the Bahamas --- Great Inagua Island --- or about 495 miles southeast of Miami. Irma was moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph.

The forecast track shifted slightly to the west in the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. Thursday advisory and held that course in the 8 p.m. advisory. Although South Florida is no longer at dead center, it is just east of the center. The reach of hurricane-force winds grew to a width of 140 miles, reducing the chance that areas in the hurricane’s path could escape with a glancing blow from tropical-force winds.

“It has become more likely that Irma will make landfall in southern Florida as a dangerous major hurricane, and bring life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts to much of the state,” the hurricane center said.

South Florida residents should take shelter by Friday night and stay there, with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma expected to arrive Saturday morning, bringing hazardous winds and the risk of tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

Arriving at the front of the storm will be tropical-force winds, with speeds of 39 mph or more and much higher gusts, capable of causing damage and injuries.

“It becomes very, very dangerous to be outside,” said Kevin Sharfenberg, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Miami. “People should be sheltered at that point. A lot of emergency services stop operating for the safety of their crews when we get to these winds.”

“As we get into Saturday, those outer bands will start to rotate over South Florida, and that’s a favorable situation for some tornado activity.”

A hurricane watch was issued for South Florida late Thursday morning, as the state faced its gravest hurricane threat in a generation. The watch was upgraded to a warning at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history, made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday, roaring along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.

Evacuations in coastal areas, places prone to flooding and mobile homes were ordered in several counties, but at least one shelter was full.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for South Florida to experience wind speeds greater than 110 mph, with wind speeds higher to the south and lower inland. But the weather service said the entire southern part of Florida at risk and that no one should consider one area safer than another.

“The threat is pretty equal right now across all of South Florida, west coast, central and east coast and into the Keys,” Sharfenberg said. “We don’t want to try to slice the baloney too thin here and say it’s more this side of the state or that side of the state. This is a large and very dangerous hurricane and should be treated as such.”

A storm surge of up to nine feet is possible along the southern Florida coast. Although this storm surge threat doesn’t approach the monstrous surges of up to 20 feet feared in some Caribbean islands, it could still cause substantial flooding and damage.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the hurricane center said.

The rain threat appears worst on the southeast coast, with eight to 12 inches of rain possible, and up to 20 inches in isolated areas, according to the weather service. Although this isn’t on the scale of what Harvey brought to Texas, it’s enough to cause serious flooding.

Thousands of South Florida residents are fleeing north, generating heavy traffic on Interstate 95 and Florida’s Turnpike. At one Turnpike service plaza Thursday morning, the line of cars was reported to be a mile long. Abandoned cars were reported on road sides, interfering with the ability of emergency vehicles to reach accidents. The Florida Highway Patrol said abandoned or disabled vehicles will be towed.

The weather service said South Florida could face “structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Gov. Rick Scott called up an additional 3,000 members of the Florida National Guard on Thursday, making the announcement immediately after the watches were posted.

“We are expecting our state to have major impacts from Hurricane Irma and we are taking aggressive actions to make sure Florida is prepared,” he said. “Today we will have more than 4,000 total Florida National Guard members activated, with all remaining members ready to report for duty first thing tomorrow to assist with preparation efforts.”

A hurricane watch, which is typically issued 48 hours before the storm hits, means hurricane conditions are considered possible within that time frame. If they are considered likely, the condition is upgraded to a hurricane warning. Also issued for the same region was a storm surge watch, which means “there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours,” according to the hurricane center.

“The risk is there for everybody in the Florida peninsula and the Florida Keys for major hurricane impact beginning late in the day on Saturday when we expect tropical storm force winds to first arrive,” acting hurricane center director Dr. Michael Brennan told WSVN-Ch. 7.