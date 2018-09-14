Hurricane Florence now Category 1 but still could do major damage

Hurricane Florence has again decreased in speed and is now a Category 1 hurricane, but meteorologists warn that the damage done could be deadly.

As of 11 p.m., Florence was still just off the coast of North Carolina, approximately 60 miles east and southeast of Wilmington, N.C. Measurements by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph, with higher gusts.

But one forecaster says the damage done by a 90 mph wind would be comparable to the damage suffered from a 110 mph wind.



“I would not read too much into the categories,” said Howard Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.



Hurricane categories only consider the wind speed, Silverman said, and “A hurricane is so much more than just the wind. You have the rain, you have the storm surge.”

