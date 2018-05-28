In morning after Ellicott City flood, locals reckon with damage: 'We can't let this community die'

Residents, merchants and officials in Ellicott City awoke Monday to examine the devastation wrought by floods that coursed through the historic mill town the night before — the second time in less than two years.

Old Ellicott City’s Main Street remained blocked off Monday morning, as crews walked up and down the street inspecting buildings. Cars were planted upside down and on their sides in streams and along the road.

Many immediately began to ask the question: Should we rebuild again?

At Tersiguel's French Country Restaurant, owner Michel Tersiguel knew immediately he would repair and reopen his restaurant, a longtime destination restaurant for special occasions and French class field trips. He was on the phone with a contractor Sunday night.

“Time to rebuild, that’s it,” Tersiguel said. “It’s no question for us. We rebuilt the building last time, so that helped … Our plan is to get it as soon as the county lets us in.”

Nathan Sowers, owner of River House Pizza Co., isn’t sure if he will reopen.

“It’s an eight-month season. The sun shines, you make hay. Now is when you need to be doing it,” he said, nothing that the tourism season is just beginning. “We just have to see if the numbers work.”

Sowers said part of the calculation for business owners will come down to how quickly the county can fix infrastructure and reopen access to the historic district. After the similarly devastating flooding in 2016, Main Street was closed to traffic for months.

“You can get up and get going, but you need people to be able to get in,” he said.

Jeff Braswell, owner of several properties on Main Street — including retail businesses Primitive Beginnings and Jaxon Edwin, as well as e-commerce company Clockwork Synergy — would like to rebuild. But he hasn’t seen the damage yet. He knows not everyone will return, which will hurt those who do return.

“It’s not just about us. It’s about the whole town, because we need each other,” Braswell said. “If you don’t have your coffee shops and restaurants, why are you going to come down to shop?”

Residents of the historic town are assessing the damage, too.

Deedee Lancelotta has lived in an 1889 home overlooking Old Ellicott City for more than 20 years. A 150-year-old silver maple tree toppled in her front yard. Many of her friends and neighbors lost more, she said.

Lancelotta spent all night calling friends to check on them and calling 911 to put elderly friends’ names on an evacuation list.

“We can’t let this community die,” she said. “We can’t. There’s got to be something that can be done.”

