Significant flood damage reported in Harford County

Harford County fire officials are reporting “significant” damage across the county after rains pounded the area Friday evening, closing roads and prompting water rescues.

Rich Gardiner, a spokesman for the Harford County Fire and EMS, said crews had responded to at least 25 reports for swift water rescues and were making their way to others. Multiple bridges were swept away, and Gardiner said the Glen Cove Marina was “a mess,” with boats lifting away with the rising waters.

“Apparently there were overdue vessels coming in the area that have not returned yet,” he said.

Gardiner said the damage will impact travel in the county, and that more is expected to be found.

As of Saturday morning, portions of several major roads were fully or partially closed due to flood damage, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. U.S. Route 1 was closed in both directions at Maryland Route 440, and the northbound side of Route 1 was closed at Hughes Road. Maryland Route 136 was also closed in both directions between Maryland Route 22 and Maryland Route 543, the state’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team reported.

Swiftwater rescue teams from Anne Arundel, Carroll, and Howard counties, as well as Baltimore City and Chester County, Pa., were requested to assist.

Officials had also extensively searched an area near the James Run at James Run Road after witnesses reported seeing two people swept away. Gardiner said emergency crews had not been able to verify the claim.

