Maryland snow: Up to 3 inches possible this afternoon, one school closes in anticipation

It’s possible that one to three inches of snow will fall on the Baltimore region Friday afternoon, and at least one school isn’t taking any chances.

McDonogh School announced Friday morning — before any flurries had fallen — that the Owings Mills preparatory academy would be closed “due to the snow expected today before dismissal.”

Public schools in Baltimore, Cecil and Howard counties will dismiss early. Find a comprehensive list of school closings, delays and early dismissals here.

The snow is forecasted mainly between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest accumulations — 2-3 inches — are forecast to the northeast of Baltimore, in eastern Baltimore County and the southern half of Harford County. The rest of the Baltimore region, including Carroll, Howard and Anne Arundel counties and Baltimore City, are expected to get 1-2 inches.

Here's a look at the National Weather Service's projections for snow fall in Maryland on Friday afternoon. Find updates here. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

A winter weather advisory for the Baltimore region is in effect from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m., warning of slippery road conditions.

Many school systems in the region had a delayed start Thursday, due to the inclement weather. In the storm that hit Wednesday night, a heavy dusting to an inch fell in some areas, mostly in northern communities along the Mason-Dixon Line.

We know it's been a while, so here are a few tips for driving in the snow. Most importantly: don't panic. We know it's been a while, so here are a few tips for driving in the snow. Most importantly: don't panic. SEE MORE VIDEOS

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman