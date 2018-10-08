Maryland weather: Dense fog expected Monday morning

Dense fog is developing across much of Maryland on Monday morning, with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

Carroll, Anne Arundel and parts of Howard counties are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. School systems on the Eastern Shore were delayed because of the fog — schools in Dorchester and Caroline counties were opening two hours late, and Queen Anne’s and Kent counties were starting 90 minutes late.

The weather service warned drivers to slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles ahead.