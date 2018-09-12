Hurricane Florence downgraded to Category 2 storm but is still considered dangerous

Hurricane Florence has decreased in speed and is now a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Though Florence has weakened slightly, it’s still a very dangerous storm, and a life-threatening storm surge and rainfall are expected.

Measurements by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 110 mph, with higher gusts.

Forecasters say the storm is likely to remain constant in strength, weakening only after the center of the storm moves inland.

Maryland is not predicted to receive the brunt of the storm.

As of 11 p.m., the storm was centered 280 miles east southeast of Wilmington, N.C., and was moving northwest at 17 mph, and this general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, was expected to continue through Thursday.

Latest reports have the center of Florence approaching the coasts of North and South Carolina on Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

