Coastal flood warning issued for Baltimore area

With isolated showers in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the area for Friday morning. Additionally, a coastal flood advisory is in effect in the area until 2 a.m.

A flood warning means flooding is imminent.

The warning applies to shoreline areas in southern Baltimore County and the city. The end of Thames Street and parts of the Inner Harbor Promenade are expected to flood. Water is also expected to approach homes in the Bowley’s Quarters area.

A coastal flood warning is also in place for Annapolis and Washington.

A coastal flood advisory is in place for southeast Harford County, where water is expected to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin. Minor shoreline inundation up to 1 foot above ground is possible elsewhere. An advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Isolated rain is predicted between 9 a.m. and noon Friday.

