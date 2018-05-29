Police find body of Maryland National Guardsman who went missing in Ellicott City flood

The body of the Maryland National Guardsman who was swept away in Ellicott City’s floods Sunday was found in the Patapsco River on Tuesday, according to Howard County Police.

The body of Eddison A. Hermond, 39, was found by searchers in the Patapsco River just across the Baltimore County line, Howard County Police posted on Twitter.

Hermond was washed away in floodwaters after trying to rescue Kate Bowman, a local shop owner, Bowman told The Sun. Before his body was found Tuesday, the Severn man, a member of the Maryland National Guard, was last seen Sunday at 5:20 p.m. near La Palapa restaurant on Main Street, Howard County police said.

