Maryland weather: Temperatures could dip into the 30s for the first time since April

The season's first freeze is forecast in Carroll County and points west Thursday night into Friday morning, while Central Maryland could dip into the 30s for the first time since April.

A freeze watch is in effect for Carroll and Frederick counties and across Western Maryland from late Thursday night through early Friday morning. Temperatures could drop to the lower 30s.

The first freeze marks the end of the growing season for farmers. Residents are advised to cover up outdoor plants or bring them indoors if possible.

In the Baltimore region, lows could hit the mid-30s.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2018.

Temperatures haven’t dropped below 40 degrees at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport since April 30, when they hit 37 degrees.

The first freeze is right on time around places like Westminster and Frederick, according to the University of Maryland Extension.

At BWI, the first freeze arrives by Oct. 28, on average. In Baltimore City, it often doesn’t come until mid-November.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance discusses the enormous amount of rain the Baltimore region has experienced this year. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance discusses the enormous amount of rain the Baltimore region has experienced this year. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Bob Turk has a look at your overnight Monday forecast. (WJZ video) Bob Turk has a look at your overnight Monday forecast. (WJZ video)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance