Officials with the National Weather Service are warning of the possibility of wildfires in parts of Maryland from Thursday morning through evening.

Low humidity and gusty winds might combine to create an environment in which rapid wildfires could spread, according to the NWS.

The warning affects northern and central Maryland, including southern Baltimore and parts of Howard County.

