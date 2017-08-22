Big snow predicted for Baltimore on these 5 dates in 2018, Farmer's Almanac says

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has pinpointed five periods this winter that the Atlantic Coast may be hit with some significant precipitation.

That’s right, as we reflect on the August eclipse, we can start daydreaming about snow.

The Farmer’s Almanac released a long-term winter weather outlook as it promotes its newest edition. Part of that outlook “red flagged” the following dates in 2018: January 20-23, February 4-7, February 16-19, March 1-3 and March 20-23.

That may sound like a treat to Marylanders who just endured a winter devoid of much snowfall.

A look back at the winters — since 1891 — in which Baltimore got the least amount of snow.

So if you’re trying to book your winter travels, there are some dates to keep in the back of your mind when it comes to seeking a tropical getaway, or hitting the hills for some skiing or snowboarding.

The forecast calls for cooler-than-average temperatures in the southeast, while the northeast is due for “snowier-than-normal conditions,” according to the almanac.

But first, the Atlantic seaboard will have to endure what is predicted to be an “above-average” hurricane season — which runs through November.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2017.

