It could actually feel a little like fall in Baltimore this weekend as a cold front moves in

Marylanders swapped umbrellas for sunglasses Wednesday as the sun made a rare appearance during one of the rainiest summers on record.

Still, those sunglasses might soon be traded for sweaters.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cold front beginning Saturday for the Baltimore-Washington region. Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 70s and humidity might drop slightly, but linger through the weekend, meteorologist Andrew Snyder said Wednesday.

“It’s a little muggy, but less sticky than in the past several days,” he said.

To date, 2018 is the wettest year on record — though that ranking may drop if the months ahead prove dryer than over the summer, Snyder said.

But before you break out your flannels and pumpkin spice lattes, the fall weather might not necessarily be here to stay, Snyder cautioned.

Maryland is not expected to see peak fall foliage until mid October, according to the Smoky Mountain National Park’s fall foliage prediction map.

