After months of heat and rain, crisp fall weather arrives in Baltimore

A seasonal reprieve from the hot wet weather Baltimore has endured for months finally arrived Friday after the remnants of Tropical Storm Michael swept through the area Thursday night.

The region was expected to be cooler and drier this weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s and sparse rain, according to projections from the National Weather Service.

Friday’s highs were expected to be in the low 60s, and there was a chance of passing showers Friday night and early Saturday, National Weather Serivce meteorologist Jeremy Geiger said. The region will begin to dry out Saturday morning, with clear skies through Sunday, Geiger said.

Photos of intricate and unique Maryland corn mazes through the years. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Sunday night more clouds will return to the region, and a chance of rain will return Monday.

Saturday’s highs will hover in the mid- to upper-50s, and highs will be in the low 60s Sunday. Monday’s temperatures could reach the 70s, but the region will cool again after that.

“Hopefully the tropical season’s out of the way and that’s done,” Geiger said.

Typically this time of year highs are in the upper 60s, so temperatures will be slightly below average this weekend, Geiger said.

The warm start to the month wasn’t entirely unusual, he said.

“We’ve had cold starts and we’ve had warm starts,” Geiger said of October. “So according to numbers it’s not normal but it’s not abnormal. It’s happened before.”

