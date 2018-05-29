After second devastating flood in two years, what are Ellicott City business owners planning now?

Ellicott City’s historic district has long been a shopping and dining destination for many, despite the threat of periodic floods throughout its history. But after the second major flood in two years, business owners are facing the difficult question of whether to rebuild — again.

The town, founded in 1772, was devastated by flash flooding in 2016, but many business owners operated under a common goal of restoring their businesses and the town to glory. Now, the prospect of whether to do so again — and so soon — is uncertain.

Business owners and residents have had extremely limited access to their buildings since Sunday, so many are unsure of what they will do next.

Here is a collection of business owners’ thoughts about the prospect of rebuilding Ellicott City once again. This will be updated.

Tersiguel's French Country Restaurant: Restaurateur Michel Tersiguel said he knew immediately that he would reopen Tersiguel's French Country Restaurant, a longtime destination restaurant for special occasions and French class field trips. He was on the phone with a contractor Sunday night.

“Time to rebuild, that’s it,” Tersiguel said. “It’s no question for us. We rebuilt the building last time, so that helped. … Our plan is to get at it as soon as the county lets us in.”

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was created to support the restaurant’s recovery.

River House Pizza Co.: Nathan Sowers, owner of River House Pizza Co., said he wasn’t sure whether he will reopen.

“It’s an eight-month season,” he said, and the peak tourist time is just beginning. “The sun shines, you make hay. Now is when you need to be doing it.

“We just have to see if the numbers work.”

Sowers said the calculation for business owners will come down to how quickly the county can fix infrastructure and reopen access to the historic district.

“You can get up and get going,” he said, “but you need people to be able to get in.”

Discoveries: Sally Fox Tennant, who owns Discoveries on Main Street, worried she'd been hit harder than in 2016 as she waited for a county truck to escort her to Main Street on Tuesday.

She remembered all the work that went in to fighting to reopen less than two years ago; she's not as sure she's ready to do it again.

Tennant said she'll wait to assess the damage, but with the knowledge of how much work it would take to reopen. "It's a matter of dollars and cents,” she said. “There's a difference between hardship and losing everything."

Tennant, like other shop owners, has set up a GoFundMe page.

Primitive Beginnings, Jaxon Edwin and Clockwork Synergy: Jeff Braswell, owner of several properties on Main Street, including the retail business Primitive Beginnings and the e-commerce company Clockwork Synergy, said Monday he wanted to rebuild. But he hadn’t seen the damage yet.

He said not everyone will return, which will hurt those who do.

“It’s not just about us. It’s about the whole town, because we need each other,” Braswell said. “If you don’t have your coffee shops and restaurants, why are you going to come down to shop?”

Braswell, who said he was four weeks from opening new shop Jaxon Edwin, said Tuesday that shop owners will need to have a united front. The street, he said, will need "anchors" in order to thrive again. "We need to work together."

Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.: Rick Winter is a partner in Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.

“Here we are. We have every intention of fixing it again, just like we did last time,” he said. “But it’s a question of the town itself. … Until they get the infrastructure in the town reopened, it doesn’t make much sense reopening.”

Winter went to his restaurant Monday morning hoping to pump out the basement, but officials weren’t letting anyone inside. The longer it takes before he can start cleanup, he said, the more problems he’ll have. In 2016, he had to hire a special crew to remove rancid food.

“Last time it was a week before we could pump the water out, and that was not good,” Winter said. “It completely changed the complexion of the cleanup.”

Winter said Monday was “a day of frustration.”

“To come back from a flood is an accomplishment,” he said. “To come back from two? A lot harder.”

Baltimore Sun reporters Kevin Rector and Kate Magill contributed to this article.

Ellicott City was devastated by flash flooding from a massive rainstorm Sunday, just two years after a similar event forced the historic city in Howard County to rebuild much of its Main Street. See photos from the May 27 floods.

bcompere@baltsun.com

twitter.com/BComp272