Clouds, rain may mar Monday's eclipse

It may be too cloudy or rainy to see the partial solar eclipse on Monday, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The forecast for the Baltimore region Monday is “pretty iffy,” according to Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“There’s a warm front moving through the area and there could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms,” he said. There’s about a 60 percent chance of heavy clouds, he said.

“There’s unfortunately a pretty good chance that there could be clouds blocking your view,” Martin said.

The path of totality will pass through states such as South Carolina as it crosses the continental U.S. Monday. Maryland is not in the path of the totality but 80 percent of the sun will be obscured.

The peak is at 2:43 p.m. with it beginning 1:18 p.m. and ending around 4:02 p.m.

