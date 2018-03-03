CSX train derailed, four cars fell into Susquehanna River amid wind storm

A CSX train derailed on a bridge over the Susquehanna River Friday night causing four empty rail cars to fall into the water below.

The freight train headed to Richmond, Va. derailed between Cecil and Harford counties around 8 p.m. Friday, CSX officials said in a statement. No injuries were reported, no hazardous materials were involved and there appears to be no environmental impact, officials said.

Officials said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, and could not say whether Friday’s strong winds caused the empty rail cars to come off the tracks.

The railroad is working with federal, state and local public safety officials to remove the rail cars from the river. At least two had been removed as of Saturday afternoon.

“The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority. CSX appreciates the patience of our neighbors in Perryville as we work as quickly as possible to fully remove the rail cars from this area,” the statement said.

Jay Apperson, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of the Environment, said a state crew was on the scene for about 15 hours to determine whether there was any risk to environment. Three of the cars were empty and one had some fertilizer residue in it, he said. Apperson said investigators “determined no environmental impact.”

Two cars remained atop the train bridge, visible to residents in the area, according to Dan Lee, who lives downriver in Perryville.

Lee said two box cars remained on their side, overturned on the bridge deck.

Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group A tanker that plummeted off the CSX train tracks over the Susquehanna River sits on the shore in Perryville, about a half mile from where it first hit the water Friday night amid a wind storm. Crews pulled train cars from the river Saturday. The Hatem Bridge is in the background. A tanker that plummeted off the CSX train tracks over the Susquehanna River sits on the shore in Perryville, about a half mile from where it first hit the water Friday night amid a wind storm. Crews pulled train cars from the river Saturday. The Hatem Bridge is in the background. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Lee, whose family owns MacGregor’s Restaurant across the water in Havre de Grace, said he and his wife “heard the bang” when the cars plummeted to the water Friday night.

One of the tankers floated to a dock behind his house, located about a half mile from the bridge on the Perryville waterfront.

The Susquehanna River valley acted like a wind tunnel at times during the storm on Friday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority closed the I-95 Tydings Bridge and the Hatem Bridge, as well as other toll bridges around the region, Friday because of high winds — a tree also fell on the Hatem Bridge.

Two trucks overturned atop the Tydings Bridge Friday afternoon.

The closures caused massive traffic snarls on both sides of the Susquehanna as drivers sought alternate routes to get across, such as the Conowingo Dam.

The highways have since reopened, but downed limbs and wires have caused ongoing issues along roads in the area.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter David Anderson contributed to this story.

