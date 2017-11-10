Freezing night to give way to slight warm-up over weekend

The Friday night chill was expected to give way to warmer weather over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The service reported that temperatures were expected to hit 22 degrees overnight Friday into Saturday, just a degree above the date’s record low of 21 degrees in 1973. The November record low was hit in 1929 when the temperature dropped to 12 degrees.

The average low temperature for the region at this time of year is 38 degrees.

The service forecast a slight warming Saturday with highs in the low- to mid-40s before dropping into the 20s again over Saturday night. Sunday was expected to be more seasonal, with high close to 50 degrees.

“It’s a cold snap, but it gets more seasonal past Saturday night, and next week should be closer to normal,” said Brian Lasorsa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Baltimore City id not issue a Code Blue, which triggers the opening of shelters and other measures to protect the homeless and other vulnerable people. Such alerts come when temperatures are expected to be 13 degrees or below or when the temperature is at or below 20 degrees with winds of 5 miles per hour or higher.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn