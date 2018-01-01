Bitter cold greets New Year in Baltimore

Bitter cold greeted the New Year in Baltimore, with temperatures throughout the region in single digits early morning.

By about 9:45 a.m., the temperature at Baltimore-Washington InternationalThurgood Marshall Airport had “warmed” to about 14 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were not expected to rise above 20 degrees for the day, though the skies will be partly sunny.

Very cold wind chills are expected in some areas, particularly western Maryland, according to the NWS. Forecasters warn that cold wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

A wind chill advisory means cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken, according to the NWS.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear with a low around 12 degrees and with wind chill values as low as -4, according to the NWS.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs near 23 and wind chills as low as -3.

Wednesday is expected to see a high near 32, and there’s a chance for light snow Wednesday night, according to NWS forecasters.