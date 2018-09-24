Coastal flood advisory issued for Baltimore

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for the area through Tuesday morning.

The advisory was announced Monday night for the shoreline in Baltimore and southern Baltimore County. Flooding is expected along Thames Street in Fells Point, at the Inner Harbor promenade and near Bowley’s Quarters. The flood advisory expires at noon Tuesday.

Additionally, a coastal flood advisory is in place for Anne Arundel County through Tuesday at noon. The weather service also warns people of a high risk of rip currents at Maryland beaches, including Ocean City.

