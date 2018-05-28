Catonsville, Oella suffer damage from Sunday rainfall and flooding

Torrential rains on Sunday caused flooding in Catonsville and Oella, chewing up pavement and causing damage.

Don Mohler, who was just named to be the next Baltimore County executive on Thursday, toured Catonsville and Oella with public works director Steve Walsh and elected officials.

Mohler, who lives in Catonsville, said the county suffered isolated damage and flooding, primarily in Catonsville and Oella near Ellicott City. Dundalk, on the southeastern side of the county, also suffered heavy rains. He said there were “pockets of damage” throughout the county.

“You see it on TV but until you come up and walk it, there are no words,” Mohler said.

Mohler said he was inspired by people acting as good neighbors and helping one another.

“Every situation, every crisis like this, you end up really being inspired. It’s just inspiration,” Mohler said. “You realize people are good.”

Mohler said he’d been in touch with Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman to offer resources to help with the catastrophic damage in Old Ellicott City, just across the Patapsco River from Oella.

Councilman Tom Quirk, a Catonsville Democrat, called the damage “clearly a knockout punch,” though he clarified that while the area will have to address some fundamental issues, he thinks it will be able to come back.

Felicia Salazar and her husband Gabe Zaldivar have been working to open a cafe on Frederick Road near the Patapsco River in Oella this summer. On Monday, they set up tables of food and coffee for residents, business owners and first-responders, and allowed people to come inside to rest and use their bathrooms.

The couple, who live in Ellicott City, said they watched nervously Sunday night, wondering what would happen.

“I just feel so lucky. It’s hard to not do more,” Salazar said.

Ellicott City was devastated by flash flooding from a massive rainstorm Sunday, just two years after a similar event forced the historic city in Howard County to rebuild much of its Main Street. See photos from the May 27 floods.

Baltimore County emergency officials were conducting “windshield assessments” by driving throughout the county and evaluating damage. They said no one in the county had been reported missing and no serious injuries were reported.

County residents can call 410-887-5210 to report damaged roads, fallen trees or “severely flooded basements,” Mohler said.

Baltimore County officials posted pictures on social media showing the effects of the 9 inches of rain that fell in Catonsville on Sunday, including photos of cars submerged up to their windshields.

Several roads in the Catonsville and Oella areas remained closed Monday due to flood damage and fallen trees, including: Oella Avenue betweed Old Frederick Road and Westchester Avenue; Valley Road between Hilltop Road and Wilkens Avenue; River Road at South Hilltop Road; Montrose Avenue between Idlewilde Avenue and Ridge Road; Park Drive between Huron Road and South Rolling Road; Westchester Avenue between Oella Avenue and Westchester Avenue; Old Frederick Road between Bryans Mill Way and Old Frederick Road; Thistle Road at River Road; and South Hilltop Road at Misty Morning Drive.

Patapsco Valley State Park’s Avalon area was closed due to the flooding, and park officials asked patrons to stay away from the area so they could focus on repairs.

