Thunderstorms rolling in to Baltimore region Monday late afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a warning on Monday afternoon that thunderstorms were approaching Baltimore and Washington.

Residents should look out for lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds as the storms pass through, officials said.

Showers peppered the area since 2 p.m. and will continue through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s heat index saw values as high as 102, and the chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday overnight there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers.

