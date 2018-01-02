Baltimore utility crews to work 12-hour shifts amid three dozen water main breaks

With sub-freezing temperatures causing three dozen water main breaks across the city and county as of Tuesday morning, the Baltimore Department of Public Works issued a 72-hour notice to dozens of utility maintenance workers of mandatory, 12-hour overtime shifts without leave, beginning Friday morning.

At least three of the water main breaks froze over intersections in the city and were expected to disrupt the Tuesday morning rush hour: Greenmount and North avenues in East Baltimore; Lombard and South Wolfe streets in Upper Fells Point; and 25th and St. Paul streets in Charles Village, according to public works spokesman Jeffrey Raymond.

“The morning list [of water main breaks] is around three dozen,” Raymond said. “Yesterday was two dozen. As they come off, two come on.”

Highs will reach only the 20s across the region Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Two Baltimore City Schools buildings closed before the start of school on Tuesday: Woodhome Elementary/Middle School in Northeast Baltimore and the Elementary/Middle School Alternative Program in Harlem Park.

A third, Frederick Elementary in Millhill, dismissed students at 9:15 a.m. “due to water problems at the school,” school officials announced.

Garrett County Public Schools are closed Tuesday, with temperatures below zero to start the morning in Western Maryland.

In response to the water main breaks, the public works department has already hired contractors to assist its regular crews and assigned all utility maintenance inspectors to respond to only water main reports, Raymond said.

“All of our inspectors are focusing on water, instead of water and wastewater,” he said. “Our sewer crews are having to respond and do their own inspections.”

A main break in the 3000 block of Beverly Road in the Beverly Hills neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore was responsible for 35 water outages in that neighborhood. In Baltimore County, an eight-inch water main broke at Margarette Avenue and Post Boy Court in Towson, leaving 30 customers and two hydrants without water.

Baltimore crews are dealing with dozens of water main breaks amid a stretch of frigid temperatures. (Jerry Jackson) (Jerry Jackson)

A total number of water outages was not available Tuesday morning, Raymond said. He declined to provide a list of water main breaks, citing constant fluctuations as crews respond and repair the mains.

“We’re doing what we can as fast as we can to make sure we get through this,” Raymond said.

There’s a chance for snow Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The Weather Service said the region is “likely” on the western edge of where snow will fall in measurable amounts — that the greater likelihood is along the Chesapeake Bay and on the Eastern Shore.

The early forecast left a wide range of possible precipitation for the area — from a trace to no snow across the metro area, to up to 6 inches in some places.

Here's a look at the National Weather Service's projections for snow fall in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Find updates here. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

