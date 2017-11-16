Pugh says Baltimore is ready for winter, although it's not in the immediate forecast

Baltimore has 18,100 tons of salt, 36,000 gallons of salt brine and about 600 city and contractor plows, trucks and other heavy equipment at the ready for the winter, Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said at a news conference with agency heads Thursday at City Hall.

Since last winter, the city has replaced its entire fleet of more than 300 snow-removal vehicles and has built new salt and salt brine facilities on North Avenue for additional storage space, the mayor said.

“We are prepared,” Pugh said. “I want everybody to know this has been a collaborative effort.”

Pugh’s announcement was not in response to any forecast of imminent winter weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly clear skies at least through Thanksgiving.

The city is hiring students between the ages of 14 and 21 who are interested in part-time snow-removal jobs, the mayor said. Those who are interested should call 311 or email jobs.trans@baltimorecity.gov for an application. The deadline is Dec. 8.

Michelle Pourciau, director of the city’s Department of Transportation, said she and the other members of Pugh’s Cabinet had held a practice run-through of the city’s snow emergency plan earlier Thursday.

“I’m really proud and excited and looking forward to the snow season,” Pourciau said, doing a “little snow dance,” as she called it.

Rudy Chow, director of the Department of Public Works, encouraged residents to keep 72 hours’ worth of bottled water and other supplies, and asked people to run their faucets during sustained periods of cold.

Fire Chief Niles Ford reminded the public that the city will install and check smoke alarms for free to anyone who requests it by calling 311. About half of all fires happen during the December, January and February winter months, the chief said, and he asked people to refrain from heating their homes with their stoves and to keep space heaters away from anything flammable.

“We want people to be prepared going into the next several months,” he said. “We want them to use safe measures to stay warm.”

