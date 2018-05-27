Jones Falls flooding prompts evacuation of nearby businesses

The deluge of rain that caused flooding across Central Maryland on Sunday prompted the evacuation of at least three businesses in the city’s Woodberry neighborhood, according to the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management.

Businesses near the banks of the Jones Falls, including the Stone Mill Bakery, the La Cuchara restaurant and the Nepenthe Homebrew beer-and-wine-making supply store, were evacuated.

“River is getting too high for our liking,” Nepenthe posted on its Instagram, with a photo of the rising tide. “Closing up shop for the day, fingers crossed we’re open as planned tomorrow.”

La Cuchara also notified its followers on Instagram of the decision to close Sunday night.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but we are closed this evening for the safety of our guests and staff,” the restaurant said on its Instagram.

Vehicles parked in the area of Union Avenue were removed, and Northern District police are doing traffic control to keep drivers from getting stuck, according to Chakia Fennoy, a Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman.

No injuries have been reported, Fennoy said.

