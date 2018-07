The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for shoreline areas in southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City until Monday morning at 8.

Because of a tide that’s about 1 to 1 ½ feet above normal, flooding is expected at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore, and will likely cover the promenade at the Inner Harbor’s dragon boat dock, according to the National Weather Service.

