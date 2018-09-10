7 ways to prepare your home for Hurricane Florence

Don’t scramble at the last minute to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

It’s strengthening and forecast to become “a dangerous major hurricane” Monday, potentially causing storm surges at the coast and freshwater flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.

While the exact path of the system is unclear, meteorologists advise residents from South Carolina into the Mid-Atlantic to “closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials.”

So what can you do to prepare?

Maryland Emergency Management Agency has a list of things to do before, during and after a hurricane.

Here's a look at what you can do before the storm hits: