Maryland snow: What the meteorologists say will happen

The National Weather Service is calling for up to — and beyond, in some rural locations — a foot of snow between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

Exactly how much will fall in your neighborhood or between home and work is up in the air.

But, local weather forecasters are doing their best to project what you will encounter when you wake up Tuesday.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning Sunday for the entire Baltimore and Washington areas starting 7 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Meteorologists said weather models continue to show a range outcomes and impacts for Baltimore and the I-95 corridor, depending on where an unpredictable line between snow and a wintry mix with sleet and rain sets up.

The National Weather Service was calling for a series of bands of varying degrees of accumulation — the heaviest snow falling north and west of the city, with southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore seeing more rain.

Here's a look at what the meteorologists in town had to say Monday in advance of the storm.

Marty Bass, WJZ, as of Monday morning

Ava Marie, WBAL, as of Monday morning

Jonathan Myers, of WBFF, as of Monday Morning

Mike Taylor, of WMAR, as of Monday morning

—

Find live school closings here

—