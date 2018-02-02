Sloppy, wintry mix in store for Super Bowl Sunday

The weather forecast for Sunday calls for staying indoors and watching the Super Bowl.

A sloppy wintry mix starting with snow, freezing rain and sleet in the wee hours — then rain, freezing rain and sleet by early afternoon — is predicted by the National Weather Service.

Areas north and west of the metro area could see some icing.

The high Sunday will be around 40 degrees, but could trend cooler depending on how three different fronts interact. But generally, warmer air aloft is thought to nudge temperatures warmer, forecasters said Friday evening.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid-30s, with some sun mixing with clouds.

The bigger picture is another slug of precipitation moving through the area without much snow to show for it. It seems any such moisture has been met with warmer temperatures this winter. And cooler temperatures, including the really cold snap in early January, dominated with no precipitation available.

The lack of precipitation has plunged a swath of Maryland, including northern and western parts of Anne Arundel, into severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report this week.

The rest of Anne Arundel and most of the state has been in moderate drought for a few weeks.

January only saw an inch of precipitation, 2.05 inches below average for the month. That followed December’s 2.42-inch deficit.

The drought caused Anne Arundel County on Friday to announce it is delaying the start of wet season percolation testing this year due to low groundwater levels. The county is still accepting perc test applications. For more information, visit www.aahealth.org or call the Bureau of Environmental Health at 410-222-7193.

The rest of next week will be closer to normal temperature-wise except for a warm flush on Wednesday.

Monday will see the upper 30s under sunny skies. Tuesday’s 45 will begin the warmer period, topped by Wednesday’s high in the low 50s. That will also bring a 70 percent chance of rain and a chance of a rain-snow mix Wednesday night.

The end of the week will be closer to the normal 42, with a high about 39 on Thursday and 40 on Friday.