Maryland snow: Projections downgraded, but motorists urged not to travel

Several inches of snow fell across the Baltimore region overnight with more expected into Tuesday, but forecasters scaled back their expectations of accumulations as sleet and freezing rain mixed into the precipitation.

About 4-6 inches are forecast for Baltimore and the Interstate 95 corridor, with as much as 10 inches still possible in northern Baltimore and Carroll counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Early morning snow reports included 5.5 inches near Manchester in Carroll County, 3.5 inches in Columbia and 2 inches in Kingsville, in eastern Baltimore County.

Forecasters have downgraded their predictions for accumulations because of a slight shift in the track of the storm, a classic "nor'easter" feeding off of cold polar air and warm Gulf of Mexico moisture.

"The closeness to the coast has resulted in warm air infiltrating much of the Mid-Atlantic region this morning," weather service forecasters wrote early Tuesday.

Wintry precipitation is expected to continue through the morning, at least, with blustery 30-35 mph wind gusts and temperatures hovering just at our below freezing.

The National Weather service projects the likely, minimum and maximum snowfall amounts for Maryland. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Forecasters said that although there mixed precipitation means less snow may fall than previously expected, it has created icy conditions. They urged residents to use caution if traveling.