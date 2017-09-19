Donald Trump Jr., Kellyanne Conway don't have Secret Service protection. Here's reason why.

No longer under protection from the U.S. Secret Service: Donald Trump Jr. and Kellyanne Conway.

The New York Times reported Monday that Trump Jr. himself requested to scale back his Secret Service protection citing a desire for more privacy, and that Conway, a top White House adviser, lost hers for other reasons.

The Times report emphasized that the two cases are unrelated, but the surprising and rare move by Trump Jr. sparked intrigue on social media and curiosity as to how the Secret Service lends its protection to people close to the president of the United States. For some, the timing was worth noting.

So why are Trump Jr. and Conway no longer under Secret Service protection?

Let’s look at Conway’s situation first. Protection for an adviser like Conway is typically not required under law but hers was approved by President Donald Trump in his early days in office when she had received “several threats,” the Times reported. The “threat assessment” has changed, the Times reported, attributing the information to an unnamed official “briefed on the decision.”

Trump Jr., meanwhile, reportedly wanted more privacy. The Times said it was unclear whether his own family — a wife and five children — would remain under Secret Service protection. Trump Jr. also may have his own reasons to call off agents.

As noted by journalists on Twitter, two Secret Service agents earlier this year were investigated for reportedly abandoning their post to take selfies with Trump Jr.’s 8-year-old son as the boy slept.

The new report comes at a time the Secret Service has felt the financial strain of protecting the president’s large family, and at a time when Trump Jr. has come under investigation for his role in a June 2016 meeting with Russians as an adviser during his father’s presidential campaign.

Politically, Trump Jr. has become a target of criticism.

Mike Cernovich, a far-right author and social media personality, blasted The Times report with a tweet that suggested it could open up Trump Jr. to a similar attack that injured Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, and others in a shooting by a lone gunman at a baseball park in June.

“Are you trying to get him murdered?” Cernovich tweeted.

Law requires that the Secret Service give round-the-clock protection to the president’s immediate family members. What makes Trump’s family so challenging to protect is their size, which includes his youngest son, Barron; his wife, Melania Trump; his four adult children, and some of their spouses, along with nine grandchildren.

Adding to the challenge have been business travels by Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric Trump, who once visited Uruguay at a cost to the Secret Service of nearly $100,000 on hotel rooms, the USA Today reported.

While a president cannot decline Secret Service protection, the president’s children can. And Trump Jr. is not the first member of a first family to decline it. Ron Reagan, President Ronald Reagan’s son, similarly declined Secret Service protection during his father’s second term in office, The Washington Post reported.

A journalist on Twitter dug up records of that story in the papers back then.

In addition to protecting Trump’s family, the Secret Service also protects 42 officials in his administration, the USA Today reported. The news outlet called that an unprecedented number, up from 31 in President Barack Obama’s administration.

Intrigue in the comings-and-goings of Trump Jr. have made for social media fodder where he is active and known to criticize his father’s political foes. But, as a private citizen, Trump Jr. may simply be looking for a quieter life.

Tell me what you think: Is Trump Jr. reasonably asking for more privacy? Or is he trying to hide something?

